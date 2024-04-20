Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), a company specializing in all-flash storage solutions that aim to help businesses harness the power of data, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, P. Krysler, sold 15,286 shares of the company on April 17, 2024.P. Krysler has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 68,468 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history.In the past year, there have been no insider buys of Pure Storage Inc shares. However, there have been 23 insider sells, suggesting a trend of insiders divesting from the company's stock.On the valuation front, Pure Storage Inc shares were trading at $52.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 290.94, which is above the industry median of 22.97 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Pure Storage Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $52.8 and a GF Value of $30.60, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.73.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: CFO P. Krysler Sells 15,286 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Insider Sell: CFO P. Krysler Sells 15,286 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be viewed through the following link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

