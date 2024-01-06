Insider Sell: CFO Robert Andrade Sells 30,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

Robert Andrade, the Chief Financial Officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC), has sold 30,000 shares of the company on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 55,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), which is designed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients being treated with platinum-based chemotherapy.

The insider transaction history at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.53, giving the company a market cap of $303.168 million.

The insider's recent sale is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, which market observers often scrutinize for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation.

