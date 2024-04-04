Insider Sell: CFO Ronald Kisling Sells 12,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

On April 1, 2024, Ronald Kisling, the Chief Financial Officer of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), sold 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing on the same day.

Fastly Inc is a technology company that operates an edge cloud platform, which is designed to be programmable and support agile software development. The platform allows customers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company is involved in the fields of edge computing, content delivery, and security.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 183,602 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at Fastly Inc, with a total of 89 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fastly Inc were trading at $12.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.704 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $12.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.62, Fastly Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. The GF Value suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

