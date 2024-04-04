Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based software company that provides subscription billing, commerce, and finance platforms, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Todd Mcelhatton, sold 31,006 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 237,167 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell brings the insider's total sales over the past year to a significant number, indicating a consistent pattern of selling activity.The insider transaction history for Zuora Inc shows a trend of insider sells with 37 recorded over the past year, and no insider buys during the same period.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.61, giving the company a market cap of $1.248 billion.

Insider Sell: CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 31,006 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO)

According to the valuation metrics, with a share price of $8.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $10.53, Zuora Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by CFO Todd Mcelhatton may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

