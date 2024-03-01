Insider Sell: Chief Accounting Officer Jill Hurley Sells Shares of Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) Chief Accounting Officer Jill Hurley sold 4,808 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Synovus Financial Corp is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia. The company provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services to customers through its subsidiary banks.Jill Hurleys transaction history over the past year shows that the insider has sold a total of 4,808 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Synovus Financial Corp indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of Synovus Financial Corp were trading at $37.29 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $5.554 billion.The price-earnings ratio of Synovus Financial Corp stands at 10.97, which is above the industry median of 9.2 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $43.14, Synovus Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

