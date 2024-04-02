Insider Sell: Chief Accounting Officer of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Sells Shares

Christina Corrreia, Chief Accounting Officer of Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), has sold 647 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $972.03 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $628,722.41.

Lam Research Corp is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company's products are used in front-end and back-end semiconductor processing steps, including etching, deposition, and cleaning processes, which are critical to the production of advanced semiconductor devices. Lam Research's customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers that make products such as non-volatile memory, advanced logic, and mixed-signal integrated circuits.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,921 shares of Lam Research Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lam Research Corp were trading at $972.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $126.746 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.38, which is above both the industry median of 33.01 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.82, with a GF Value of $535.52, indicating that Lam Research Corp is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide data points for investors who track insider behaviors and company valuation as part of their investment decision-making process.

