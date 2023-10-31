Insider Sell: Chief Administrative Officer Thomas Garcia Sells 7,192 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp

On October 27, 2023, Thomas Garcia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK), sold 7,192 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company, as Garcia has sold a total of 17,383 shares over the past year, with no purchases recorded.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk. Each brand has a unique identity and is united by a common goal: to meet consumers' need for comfort and performance with style.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised some eyebrows among investors and analysts. The relationship between insider trading activities and stock price performance is often considered a valuable barometer of a company's internal health.

As shown in the insider trend image above, there have been 18 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This trend could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance from those who know it best. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning needs.

At the time of the insider's recent sell, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $562.5, giving the company a market cap of $15.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.01, which is higher than the industry median of 17.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, further supports this assessment. With a price of $562.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $488.66, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Thomas Garcia, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests that investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

