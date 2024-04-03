Insider Sell: Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun Sells 2,400 Shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun has sold 2,400 shares of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $169.72 per share, resulting in a total value of $407,328.

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solars renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,142 shares of First Solar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same timeframe, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

Shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $169.72 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.897 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.60, which is lower than the industry median of 33.01 and higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a current price of $169.72 and a GF Value of $161.34, First Solar Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for First Solar Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of First Solar Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus estimates.

For more detailed information on the insider's recent transaction, interested individuals can refer to the SEC Filing.

