Insider Sell: Chief Innovation/Tech Officer Alexander Schobel Sells 50,000 Shares of Aquestive ...

A recent SEC filing has revealed that Alexander Schobel, the Chief Innovation/Tech Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST), sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $300,000.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products to address patients' unmet needs and improve their quality of life. The company utilizes its proprietary PharmFilm technology to develop oral film formulations designed to solve the problems of existing treatments, such as poor bioavailability, patient burden, and adherence.

According to the data provided, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 75,000 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the company's insider trading history.

The insider transaction history for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. On the other hand, there have been 2 insider sells during the same period, indicating a possible lack of confidence from insiders in terms of stock accumulation.

On the valuation front, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $6 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $394.66 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.77, with the GF Value being $1.59. This suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

