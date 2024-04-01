Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO), a leading provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Secretary April Rieger has sold 27,513 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, April Rieger has sold a total of 47,261 shares of Ncino Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc shows a pattern of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the reported sell, shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $36.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.037 billion. The stock's price on that day reflects a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that Ncino Inc was modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $46.01.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Secretary April Rieger Sells 27,513 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a high volume of insider sales may lead investors to take a closer look at the company's financial health and future prospects.

For more detailed information on Ncino Inc's insider transactions, and to follow the company's insider trend, visit the April Rieger insider profile on GuruFocus.

Story continues

It is important for investors to consider the context of insider transactions and to use this information as one of many factors in their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

