Insider Sell: Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc Mark Brazeal Sells 4,032 Shares of Broadcom ...

Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc Mark Brazeal has sold 4,032 shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,126.75, resulting in a total value of $4,540,864.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its products serve the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,032 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's stock. The recent sale by Mark Brazeal represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Broadcom Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 12 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of selling activity among insiders over the period.

On the valuation front, Broadcom Inc's shares were trading at $1,126.75 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $519.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.71, which is above the industry median of 26.625 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $1,126.75 and a GF Value of $714.55, Broadcom Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of Broadcom Inc, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

