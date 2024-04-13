Mark Brazeal, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), sold 2,500 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Broadcom Inc is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company's products serve the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,032 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales that have occurred at Broadcom Inc over the past year, with a total of 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Mark Brazeal Sells 2,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

On the day of the sale, shares of Broadcom Inc were trading at $1,316.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $622.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 49.82, which is above the industry median of 32.175 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, Broadcom Inc has a GF Value of $776.53. With the current price of $1,316.46, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company's stock. However, insider transactions can be subject to various motivations and do not always necessarily indicate a bearish outlook on the stock.

