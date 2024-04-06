Insider Sell: Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Mark Brazeal Sells 2,500 Shares of ...

Mark Brazeal, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), sold 2,500 shares of the company on April 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,367.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,418,800.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's product portfolio serves the data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, and storage and industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,532 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Mark Brazeal represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Broadcom Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 18 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Broadcom Inc were trading at $1,367.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $620.72 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 49.65, which is above the industry median of 33.04 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a current price of $1,367.52 and a GF Value of $775.36, Broadcom Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.76, indicating that the stock's market price is well above what GuruFocus estimates to be its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

