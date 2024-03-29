Insider Sell: Chief Supply Chain Officer Thomas Mazurek Sells 4,285 Shares of Bath & Body ...

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI), a leading specialty retailer and home to America's Favorite Fragrances, offers a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including body lotion, body wash, perfumes, candles, and home fragrances. The company operates a network of stores as well as an online marketplace, providing customers with high-quality, exclusive products that are not available anywhere else.

According to a recent SEC filing, Thomas Mazurek, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI), sold 4,285 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.89 per share, resulting in a total value of $209,473.65.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,285 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI), with a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The stock market capitalization of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stands at $11.249 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 12.99, which is lower than the industry median of 18.395. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) shares were trading at $48.89 on the day of the insider's sale, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $43.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

