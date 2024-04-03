Insider Sell: Ciena Corp President and CEO Gary Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), sold 4,166 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Ciena Corp specializes in the provision of network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Ciena Corp indicates a trend of insider sales, with 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ciena Corp were trading at $49.39, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.031 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.57, surpassing the industry median of 23.7 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $49.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $60.01, Ciena Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

