On September 11, 2023, Scott Farquhar, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM), sold 8,241 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,982,444 shares and purchased none.



Insider Sell: Co-CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Corp





Scott Farquhar is a key figure at Atlassian Corp, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. The company's products assist teams in organizing, discussing, and completing their work. Its offerings include JIRA for team planning and project management, Confluence for team content creation and sharing, Trello for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work, and Bitbucket for team code sharing and management.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend at Atlassian Corp. Over the past year, there have been 514 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders typically sell their shares for reasons such as diversifying their investment portfolios or needing cash for personal reasons. However, it's also possible that they sell because they believe the company's stock is overvalued.



Atlassian Corp's shares were trading at $212.13 each on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $53.76 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $404.41, which suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52.



The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



Given the insider's recent sell-off and the stock's apparent undervaluation, investors may want to keep a close eye on Atlassian Corp. While the insider's sell-off could be a red flag, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests it could be a good buying opportunity.



As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

