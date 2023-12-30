Insider Sell: Coinbase Global Inc's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares

On December 26, 2023, Paul Grewal, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $173.76 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,737,600.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a cryptocurrency exchange platform that is designed to make buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrency easy and secure. The company has grown to become one of the leading platforms in the digital currency space, offering a suite of services to individual and institutional clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 107,685 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Coinbase Global Inc.

The insider transaction history for Coinbase Global Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 75 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Coinbase Global Inc's shares were trading at $173.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.61 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $67.22, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.58. This suggests that Coinbase Global Inc's stock is currently Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of the company's insiders over time, highlighting the recent transaction by the Chief Legal Officer.

The GF Value image above illustrates the disparity between the current share price and the estimated intrinsic value, indicating the stock's overvaluation status.

