Insider Sell: COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Brian Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS), has sold 36,026 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,265,153.12.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares of Dutch Bros Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Brian Maxwell is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 42 insider sells for Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc operates as a drive-thru coffee company that offers a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies, teas, and other custom drinks. The company has established a strong presence with coffee enthusiasts in the United States and continues to expand its operations.

On the day of the sale, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares were trading at $35.12, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1104.33, significantly above both the industry median of 24.08 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock performance relative to its earnings.

