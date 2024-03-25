Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ), a company specializing in creating and distributing original entertainment, music, and lifestyle content, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. COO of Local Media Erik Hellum sold 18,514 shares of the company on March 22, 2024.The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.91 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $201,948.74. Following the sale, Erik Hellum's stake in Townsquare Media Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's position within the company.Over the past year, Erik Hellum has sold a total of 124,188 shares of Townsquare Media Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: COO Erik Hellum Sells 18,514 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

On the valuation front, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $10.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $200.079 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction provides investors with up-to-date information on insider sentiment and may be a factor to consider in their investment decisions regarding Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ).

