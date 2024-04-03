Insider Sell: COO Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has a broad portfolio of brands that includes household names like FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, and many others.According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, Laura Miele, Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), sold 2,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $132.82 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $265,640.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,500 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stands at $35.325 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 33.29, which is above both the industry median of 21.55 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.With the stock trading at $132.82 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $143.66, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Laura Miele may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual financial goals when making investment decisions.

