Michael Wallace, Chief Operating Officer of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK), sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $689,600.

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) is a global leader in healthcare communications, providing solutions for messaging, collaboration, and clinical alerting. The company's software and services are designed to support the critical communication needs of healthcare organizations, helping to improve patient care and safety.

Over the past year, Michael Wallace has engaged in multiple transactions involving Spok Holdings Inc's stock. The insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and purchased 2,500 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Spok Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the valuation front, Spok Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $17.24 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $353.194 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.79, which is below the industry median of 26.02 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.93, with a GF Value of $8.93. This indicates that Spok Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: COO Michael Wallace Sells 40,000 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Insider Sell: COO Michael Wallace Sells 40,000 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

