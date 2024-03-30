Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, has recently seen a transaction from one of its top executives. COO Stephen Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Smartsheet Inc is known for its software solutions that enable teams to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work across the business, helping them move faster and achieve more. The company's platform is widely used for collaboration and work management, providing users with an intuitive interface and real-time visibility into their projects.Stephen Branstetters recent transaction involved the sale of 5,737 shares at a price of $38.22 per share. This transaction has contributed to the insider selling trend observed over the past year at Smartsheet Inc, where there have been a total of 25 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

Insider Sell: COO Stephen Branstetter Sells 5,737 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

The market cap of Smartsheet Inc stands at $5.290 billion, reflecting the company's significant presence in the software industry. Despite the insider selling activity, the stock's valuation suggests that it may be undervalued. With a share price of $38.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.10, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.68, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

Insider Sell: COO Stephen Branstetter Sells 5,737 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation.The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and market conditions when interpreting insider transactions.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

