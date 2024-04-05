Insider Sell: COO Vikas Mehta Sells 121,741 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Vikas Mehta sold 121,741 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,242,487.22.ACV Auctions Inc is a leading online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial customers. The platform provides a trusted and transparent way for buyers and sellers to engage in wholesale vehicle transactions. The company's innovative technology and comprehensive data-driven services facilitate vehicle inspections, valuations, and transportation, streamlining the buying and selling process while maximizing value for its users.Over the past year, Vikas Mehta has sold a total of 992,500 shares of ACV Auctions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 56 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ACV Auctions Inc were trading at $18.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.017 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that ACV Auctions Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $15.91, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, are taken into account.The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

