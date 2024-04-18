Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), a company specializing in modern database solutions for enterprise applications, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chair, President, and CEO Matthew Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 146,752 shares of Couchbase Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Insider Sell: Couchbase Inc (BASE) CEO Matthew Cain Disposes of Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $24.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.173 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction indicates a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $17.32.

Insider Sell: Couchbase Inc (BASE) CEO Matthew Cain Disposes of Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which suggests that Couchbase Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Matthew Cain may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. Couchbase Inc's business focuses on providing a high-performance, flexible, and scalable database platform for enterprises, which is a critical component in the rapidly growing field of digital transformation and cloud computing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

