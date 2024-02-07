Insider Sell: Couchbase Inc's SVP & Chief Legal Officer Margaret Chow Disposes of 5,000 Shares

Margaret Chow, SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $27.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $137,500.

Couchbase Inc is a provider of a modern database for enterprise applications. The company's platform is designed to simplify the process of developing, deploying, and accessing applications across clouds and on-premises environments. Couchbase's technology is utilized by organizations seeking to leverage the power of big data, NoSQL, and mobile applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,735 shares of Couchbase Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 43 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $27.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.311 billion.

The insider transaction history for Couchbase Inc indicates a pattern of consistent selling by insiders over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and sentiment.

