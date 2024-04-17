Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares

Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) sold 4,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $308.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,235,160.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection. The company's platform offers a range of products that include endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 69,123 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $308.79 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $72.357 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 826.38, which is above the industry median of 26.42 and below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.92, indicating that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

