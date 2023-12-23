Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Disposes of Shares

Anurag Saha, Chief Accounting Officer of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), sold 1,399 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. The company's cloud-delivered solutions are designed to help organizations protect their systems and data against cyber threats.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,985 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, with 30 insider sells and 3 insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $254.75, giving the company a market cap of $61.39 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.79, indicating that it was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value of $323.26. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting such transactions.

