Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB), a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of flow cytometry products, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Ming Yan, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc, sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Ming Yan has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 240,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Cytek Biosciences Inc, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

Insider Sell: Cytek Biosciences Inc's (CTKB) Chief Technology Officer Ming Yan Sells 40,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc were trading at $6.74, valuing the company at a market cap of $876.521 million. Despite the insider selling activity, the stock appears to be Significantly Undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value. With a price of $6.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $13.09, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.51.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider selling trend and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating Cytek Biosciences Inc's stock. It is important for investors to review these insider transactions alongside other financial and business analyses to make informed investment decisions.

