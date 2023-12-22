Insider Sell: Cytek Biosciences Inc's CTO Ming Yan Disposes of 20,000 Shares

Ming Yan, Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB), sold 20,000 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 241,989 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Cytek Biosciences Inc is a company that operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of flow cytometry products. The company's technology is used in a variety of biological research and clinical applications, including immunology, cell biology, cancer research, and diagnostics.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc were trading at $9.43, valuing the company at approximately $1.25 billion in market capitalization.

The insider transaction history for Cytek Biosciences Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 37 insider sells recorded and no insider buys. This trend is depicted in the following insider trend image:

The data indicates that the insider has been actively reducing their holdings in the company over the past year. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

It is important for investors to consider the context of these transactions and to look at the broader picture of the company's performance, market conditions, and other factors that may influence an insider's decision to sell shares.

