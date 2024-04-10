Insider Sell: DexCom Inc (DXCM) President, CEO and Chairman Kevin Sayer Sells 49,633 Shares

On April 8, 2024, Kevin Sayer, President, CEO and Chairman of DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM), sold 49,633 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

DexCom Inc is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, alerts, and data insights.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 167,965 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of DexCom Inc were trading at $138.3, giving the company a market cap of $54.095 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 107.11, which is above the industry median of 27.41 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87, with a GF Value of $158.43, suggesting that DexCom Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

