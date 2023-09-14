On September 11, 2023, Eric Wu, a director at Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN), sold 500,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.



Eric Wu is a key figure at Opendoor Technologies Inc. He has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and growth. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,209,562 shares and has not made any purchases.



Opendoor Technologies Inc is a leading digital platform for residential real estate. The company's innovative platform empowers consumers with the freedom to move by making it simple and instant to buy and sell a home. Opendoor's offering streamlines the transaction process, making it faster, easier, and less stressful for customers.



The insider transaction history for Opendoor Technologies Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



Insider Sell: Director Eric Wu Sells 500,000 Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning needs.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc were trading for $3.76 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.31 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $7.84. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, as shown in the following image:



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 500,000 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Opendoor Technologies Inc, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors when making investment decisions.



