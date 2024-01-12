Insider Sell: Director Jason Martinez Sells Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

Jason Martinez, a director at Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR), sold 1,235 shares of the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,235 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Gulfport Energy Corp shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Gulfport Energy Corp were trading at $122.15, giving the company a market cap of $2.274 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 1.43, which is below the industry median of 9.46 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $122.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $48,775.42, Gulfport Energy Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and shareholders may want to monitor insider transaction trends and consider the company's valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

