On September 20, 2023, Director Maria Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 2,093 shares and purchased none.



Maria Vullo is a prominent figure in the Light & Wonder Inc company. Her role as a Director places her in a position of significant influence within the company, making her trading activities a point of interest for investors and market analysts alike.



Light & Wonder Inc is a leading company in the technology sector. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a strong presence in the market. With a market cap of $6.701 billion, Light & Wonder Inc is a significant player in its industry.



The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock price and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells, including the recent sell by Maria Vullo.



Insider Sell: Director Maria Vullo Sells 2,093 Shares of Light & Wonder Inc

The above image shows the trend of insider trading activities. It is evident that the number of sells has surpassed the number of buys over the past year. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's stock performance among insiders.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Light & Wonder Inc were trading for $76.8 each. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.52, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 18.79 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



The GF Value of Light & Wonder Inc is $73.69, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent sell by Maria Vullo may raise some eyebrows among investors. However, with the stock being fairly valued and the company's strong market presence, it remains to be seen how this insider trading activity will impact the stock's performance in the long run.



