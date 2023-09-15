On September 12, 2023, Tony Xu, CEO and 10% Owner of DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), sold 132,300 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,058,400 shares and made no purchases.



Tony Xu is a co-founder of DoorDash Inc and has served as the company's CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, DoorDash has grown to become a leading food delivery service, offering on-demand delivery from restaurants directly to customers' doors. The company operates in hundreds of cities across the United States and Canada.



DoorDash Inc's business model revolves around its innovative logistics software, which connects customers, merchants, and Dashers (delivery drivers). The company earns revenue through commissions on orders, delivery fees charged to customers, and advertising services provided to merchants.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, DoorDash Inc's shares were trading at $83.34, giving the company a market cap of $32.64 billion.



Insider Sell: DoorDash Inc CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares





According to GuruFocus Value, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.66, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap. This suggests that investors should think twice before investing in the company at its current valuation.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at DoorDash Inc, while there have been 83 insider sells. This trend could be a red flag for potential investors, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are choosing to sell their shares.



In conclusion, while DoorDash Inc has established itself as a leader in the food delivery industry, the recent insider sell-off and the company's current valuation suggest that potential investors should proceed with caution.



