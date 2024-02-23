Insider Sell: Duolingo Inc CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,698 Shares

Matthew Skaruppa, the CFO of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), executed a sale of 2,698 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Duolingo Inc is known for its innovative platform that offers language learning, literacy, and English test preparation services. The company's technology-driven approach to language education allows users worldwide to learn new languages through its website and mobile applications.

The transaction occurred at a price of $179.51 per share, which resulted in a total value of $484,073.98. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes the sale of 78,961 shares and no recorded purchases.

The insider transaction history at Duolingo Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

With the shares trading at $179.51 on the day of the sale, Duolingo Inc's market cap stands at $7.442 billion. The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing discussion of insider trading patterns, which is often looked at by investors for insights into a company's performance and stock valuation.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Duolingo Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filings and the comprehensive data provided by financial analysis platforms.

