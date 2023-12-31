Insider Sell: Dutch Bros Inc COO Brian Maxwell Sells 33,900 Shares

Brian Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS), executed a sale of 33,900 shares in the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Dutch Bros Inc operates as a drive-thru coffee company in the United States. It offers a variety of coffee and non-coffee beverages. The company operates through company-operated shops and franchise locations. Dutch Bros Inc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

The insider transaction history for Dutch Bros Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 18 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Dutch Bros Inc were trading at $32.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.388 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 791.75, significantly above both the industry median of 23.95 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The data provided here is factual and does not include any analysis or adjectives that might suggest an opinion or a recommendation.

