Insider Sell: Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Disposes of Shares

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM), a leading provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (NASDAQ:MRAM) solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's President and CEO, Sanjeev Aggarwal, sold 17,452 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 104,456 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell brings the insider's transactions into focus, as there have been no insider buys but 36 insider sells over the same period for Everspin Technologies Inc.

On the date of the reported sell, shares of Everspin Technologies Inc were trading at $7.84, giving the company a market capitalization of $164.92 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.50, which is below the industry median of 32.85 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The current price-to-GF-Value ratio for Everspin Technologies Inc is 0.97, with the stock being fairly valued in relation to its GF Value of $8.09. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Everspin Technologies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and stakeholders in Everspin Technologies Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

