Executive Vice President of Acima, a subsidiary of Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD), Ralph Montrone, has sold 30,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $33.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,004,400.

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD) is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of products and services including consumer financing, payment solutions, and related services to businesses and consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 30,000 shares sold and has not purchased any shares of Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD).

Insider Sell: EVP of Acima, Ralph Montrone, Sells 30,000 Shares of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD)

The insider transaction history for Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD) indicates a balanced activity from insiders, with 4 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD) shares were trading at $33.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.817 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.08, with a GuruFocus Value of $30.87, suggesting that Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ:UPBD) is Fairly Valued in the market.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

