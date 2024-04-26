Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) has reported an insider sell by Executive Vice President Cassandra Mckinney, according to the latest SEC Filing. On April 24, 2024, the insider sold 7,271 shares of the company.Comerica Inc is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It is primarily involved in banking operations and provides financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutions.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,271 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The transaction history for Comerica Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: EVP Cassandra Mckinney Sells 7,271 Shares of Comerica Inc (CMA)

On the date of the recent sell, shares of Comerica Inc were trading at $52.59, resulting in a market cap of $6.898 billion.The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.35, which is higher than the industry median of 9.42 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GF Value, Comerica Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. This intrinsic value estimate suggests that Comerica Inc's stock may be trading below its fair value.For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by EVP Cassandra Mckinney may be of interest, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

