Insider Sell: EVP and CCO Andrew Harrison Sells 6,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Andrew Harrison, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK), has sold 6,500 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $249,340.

Alaska Air Group Inc, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, and other subsidiaries, operates as an airline company primarily in the United States. The company provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing frequent, reliable air service to multiple destinations and crafting an appealing customer experience.

Over the past year, Andrew Harrison has engaged in the sale of 6,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at Alaska Air Group Inc, with a total of 3 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc were trading at $38.36 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.714 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.66, which is above the industry median of 13.83 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.63, with a GF Value of $60.53. This suggests that Alaska Air Group Inc is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider selling trend at Alaska Air Group Inc, as well as the current valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock value.

