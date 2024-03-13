Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has reported an insider sell by EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 11, 2024, the insider sold 10,000 shares of the company at an average price of $403.65. This transaction has been publicly disclosed in the SEC Filing.Microsoft Corp, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is a global technology company that develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of software products, services, and devices. Its portfolio includes operating systems for computing devices, servers, phones, and other intelligent devices; server applications for distributed computing environments; productivity applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; and video games. The company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to a global audience.Over the past year, Judson Althoff has engaged in multiple insider transactions involving Microsoft Corp shares. The insider has sold a total of 51,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

The insider transaction history for Microsoft Corp indicates a trend of insider sales, with 15 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp's shares were trading at $403.65 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3,085.71 billion.The price-earnings ratio of Microsoft Corp stands at 37.55, which is above the industry median of 27.66 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a higher valuation compared to both the industry and the company's own historical standards.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, with a GF Value of $374.34, indicating that Microsoft Corp is currently modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

