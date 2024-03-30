Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Legal Officer van der Vaart Sandra D Sells 3,553 Shares of Laboratory ...

EVP, Chief Legal Officer van der Vaart Sandra D of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has sold 3,553 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $216.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $770,261.22.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, commonly known as LabCorp, is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. LabCorp operates one of the largest clinical laboratory networks in the world, with a United States network of 36 primary laboratories. The company provides diagnostic, drug development, and technology-enabled solutions for more than 160 million patient encounters per year.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,454 shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were trading at $216.74, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 46.98, which is above the industry median of 31.73 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $216.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $225.15, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide investors with context for the recent insider sale. While the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock is fairly valued, investors often consider insider selling activity when analyzing a stock's potential future performance.

