Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), a leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. April Arnzen, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, sold 4,890 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,398 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at Micron Technology Inc, with a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief People Officer April Arnzen Sells 4,890 Shares of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

On the day of the sale, shares of Micron Technology Inc were trading at $119.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $130.525 billion. The stock's price on that day represents a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $55.49.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.With a price of $119.3 and a GF Value of $55.49, Micron Technology Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.15, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.Micron Technology Inc specializes in the development and manufacturing of memory and storage solutions, including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. The company's products are integral to the technology that powers high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and mobile products used by consumers and businesses around the globe.

