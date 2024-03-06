Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Technology Officer Justin Rounce Sells 329,469 Shares of ...

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) is a global leader in oil and gas projects, technologies, systems, and services. The company provides comprehensive solutions for subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. TechnipFMC PLC is known for its technological innovation and commitment to sustainability within the energy industry.According to a recent SEC filing, Justin Rounce, the Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of TechnipFMC PLC, sold 329,469 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.87 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $7,204,000.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 329,469 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling activity at TechnipFMC PLC, with a total of 4 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

The stock market capitalization of TechnipFMC PLC stands at $9.445 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the oil and gas industry. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 180.33, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 10.47 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for TechnipFMC PLC.In terms of valuation, shares of TechnipFMC PLC were trading at $21.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.94, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is one of many factors that market participants may consider when evaluating an investment in TechnipFMC PLC.

