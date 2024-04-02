Macy's Inc (NYSE:M), a renowned retailer offering a wide range of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Danielle Kirgan, the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation & Human Resources Officer, sold 6,680 shares of the company on April 1, 2024.Danielle Kirgan has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 81,289 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction is reflected in the SEC filing found here.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Transformation & HR Danielle Kirgan Sells 6,680 Shares of Macy's Inc (M)

The insider trend for Macy's Inc shows a pattern of sales from insiders, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of insiders' perspectives on the stock's value or their personal financial management strategies.As for the company's valuation, Macy's Inc shares were trading at $19.66 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $5.239 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.64, which is above both the industry median of 18.335 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Transformation & HR Danielle Kirgan Sells 6,680 Shares of Macy's Inc (M)

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, with a GF Value of $20.83, suggesting that Macy's Inc is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential impact of insider transactions on stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

