Insider Sell: EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics ...

Paul Mahon, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), sold 6,000 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $232.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,394,220.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 146,500 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Paul Mahon is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 53 insider sells within the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, United Therapeutics Corp's shares were trading at $232.37, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.01 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.79, which is lower than the industry median of 29.095 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a share price of $232.37 and a GF Value of $273.38, United Therapeutics Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics suggest that insiders may perceive the stock as being undervalued at the current price levels. However, investors should consider the broader context of the insider's trading patterns and the company's fundamentals when evaluating the significance of this sale.

