Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), a global leader in storage and information management services, has seen a recent insider transaction on April 5, 2024. EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company at an average price of $78.48. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.Over the past year, Deborah Marson has sold a total of 23,506 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel, Sec. Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

The stock's market cap stands at $23.014 billion, reflecting its position in the industry. However, the price-earnings ratio of Iron Mountain Inc is currently 124.98, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 16.865 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc's shares are trading above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimate. With a stock price of $78.48 and a GF Value of $60.09, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.31, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity, the consistent selling by insiders like Deborah Marson may be a point of interest, especially when considered alongside the company's current valuation metrics.

