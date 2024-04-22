Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Executive Vice President Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company on April 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing.Fifth Third Bancorp operates through four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. It provides a range of financial products and services to the retail, commercial, financial, governmental, educational, and medical sectors.Over the past year, the insider, Kala Gibson, has sold a total of 14,857 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale is part of a series of insider transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp, which includes 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP Kala Gibson Sells Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

On the valuation front, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $36.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $24.993 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.60, which is above the industry median of 9.23 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.92, indicating that Fifth Third Bancorp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $39.69. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent sale by EVP Kala Gibson adds to the data points for those tracking insider trends at Fifth Third Bancorp.

