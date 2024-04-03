Insider Sell: EVP, President Diagnostics & COO Mark Schroeder Sells Shares of Laboratory ...

Mark Schroeder, Executive Vice President, President of Diagnostics, and Chief Operating Officer of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), has sold 6,477 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $217.29 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,407,635.33.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), more commonly known as LabCorp, is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, LabCorp provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With a mission to deliver world-class diagnostic solutions, the company is at the forefront of healthcare and technology.

Over the past year, Mark Schroeder has sold a total of 13,025 shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings were trading at $217.29 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.776 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.46, which is above the industry median of 32.81 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $217.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $225.44, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Mark Schroeder may provide investors with an indication of the executive's perspective on the stock's current valuation. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions when evaluating this insider transaction.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

