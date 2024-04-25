Insider Sell: EVP & President - International Alain Bellemare Sells 24,073 Shares of Delta ...

Alain Bellemare, Executive Vice President and President - International of Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), has sold 24,073 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,176,908.78.

Delta Air Lines Inc, a major American airline, provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The company's extensive network and operational efficiency have established it as a leader in the aviation industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,073 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where Delta Air Lines Inc has seen 3 insider buys and 11 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc were trading at $48.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $30.94 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.16, which is below the industry median of 13.92 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $48.86 and a GF Value of $48.62, Delta Air Lines Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

For more detailed information on Delta Air Lines Inc's insider transactions, financial data, and valuation, interested parties can view the full SEC filing and explore additional resources on the GuruFocus website.

